After 142 years, Silchar gets civic upgrade, leaders call for focus on core services

Silchar, June 30: After 142 years, Silchar has officially transitioned from a Municipal Board to a Municipal Corporation—marking a long-awaited civic elevation that brings with it hopes of expanded budgets, ambitious infrastructure schemes, and a cleaner, brighter future for the city.

Though elections to the newly formed Corporation are yet to be scheduled, the inauguration of the Silchar Municipal Corporation office was held on Monday with much fanfare, floral garlands, and a palpable sense of optimism.

The ceremonial curtain was lifted by Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, formally drawing the curtain on the 142-year-old Municipal Board, established in 1882, and ushering in a new era of urban governance.

Amid the celebrations, however, MP Purkayastha struck a note of realism. Addressing Municipal Commissioner Shristhi Singh, he urged the administration to prioritise core civic needs—safe drinking water, regular garbage disposal, and, above all, a functional drainage system.

“While the nameplate now saying Corporation, the streets still whisper 'Clean me'. A shiny office is a good start—but Silchar will truly celebrate when taps run with water, drains actually drain, and garbage doesn’t enjoy a week-long vacation on the roadside,” he remarked.

As the Corporation sets its sights on world-class infrastructure and “people-centric governance”, the MP reminded everyone that residents still await fundamental civic amenities.

Adding a seasoned voice to the proceedings, Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal Sushmita Dev—who began her political career as Silchar’s municipal chairperson in 2009—called the Corporation status a "positive step" for Assam’s second most populous city.

Dev expressed hope that the transition brings more than new signage and furniture—it must also unlock long-overdue development funds.

“This is the best platform to serve the people,” she said, reflecting the city’s long-held aspirations for reliable water, drainage, and garbage disposal.

She also reminded the crowd that political sparring—such as her well-known tussles with then-ward commissioner Dilip Kumar Paul—had not halted development in the past.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty reminded attendees of the pre-poll promise made in 2021—to upgrade the town’s civic board to Corporation status. “Fast forward to 2024, and here we are," he said with pride.

Niharendra Narayan Tagore, the last chairperson of the Silchar Municipal Board, reflected on a civic journey that began during colonial India with the humble “station committee.”

“From 1882 to 1913, the Board was run entirely by government officials. It was only in 1913 that Kamini Kumar Chanda became the first elected chairman.,” Tagore recalled. Tagore’s own name was etched into that legacy in 2015, as the final chairperson before the upgradation process began in 2022.

“Like every resident of Silchar, I too had been waiting to see the Corporation take shape,” he said, extending congratulations to Municipal Commissioner Shristhi Singh and pledging his full support.

From colonial committees to contemporary governance, Silchar’s civic journey has spanned 142 years. Now, as a full-fledged Municipal Corporation, the city stands at a turning point—where expanding boundaries must meet the promises of progress.