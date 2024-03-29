AFSPA extended in four districts of Assam from April 1

Guwahati, Mar 29: In a significant move, the Assam government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in four districts of Assam for six months from April 1, 2024.

The four districts are- Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar.



The decision comes after the Assam Police Headquarters submitted a report to the government suggesting the imposition of "disturbed areas" under AFSPA be extended beyond March 31, 2024.



According to reports, the Assam Police headquarters, while submitting the report, asserted that they saw an improvement in the law and order of the state, except for one militant organisation being active in the four districts.















