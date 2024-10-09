AFSPA extended in 4 districts of Assam amidst tension in Bangladesh

Guwahati, Oct 9: The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, has been extended for six months in four districts of Assam in view of the "recent disturbances" in the neighbouring state of Bangladesh.

Reportedly, the districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar will remain designated as "disturbed areas" under AFSPA, a notification issued by the state government said, on Tuesday.



"Due to sustained efforts and proactive counter insurgency measures of the Security Forces, the overall scenario in the State of Assam has significantly improved during the last few years and particularly during last three years. However, due to the recent disturbances in the neighbouring country Bangladesh and its potentially inimical effect on internal law and order situation, the Government of Assam recommends that the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 may be retained for another 6 (six) months," the notification read.



The Ministry of Home Affairs received the proposal to extend AFSPA and, after careful deliberation, determined to preserve the "status quo" in the four districts as of October 1, 2024.

Since October 2023, these districts have been governed by AFSPA, after the law was gradually removed from other areas of Assam.

Last year, AFSPA was removed from the districts of Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao, and previously from additional regions. Since its first implementation in November 1990 in Assam, the act has been constantly expanded every six months.

Declaring an area as disturbed under the contentious Act enables the armed forces to conduct operations more "effectively".

The Act grants the armed forces broad authority to search, arrest, and use force, including firing, if necessary, to maintain public order.

Last month, the Centre extended AFSPA for six more months in eight districts of Nagaland, three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, and other regions, following a review of the law and order situation in these north-eastern states.

Reportedly, the AFSPA has been reinstated in Nagaland's Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts.