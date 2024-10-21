African Swine Flu hits Karbi Anglong; prevention measures imposed

Diphu, Oct. 21: An outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been confirmed in the Karbi Anglong hill district, prompting the district commissioner, Nirola Phangchopi, to implement rigorous containment measures.

The outbreak, originating in Bura Teron Gaon, Longnit, under the Lumbajong development block within Diphu revenue circle, has led to the identification of several infected pigs.

As per official reports, an 'Infected Zone' within a 10- kilometre radius of the epicentre has been established, with surrounding areas designated as 'Surveillance Zones' to monitor and control the spread of the disease.

Under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, the movement of pigs or related products in and out of the affected area has been prohibited.

Furthermore, markets, fairs, and public gatherings involving pigs have been banned until the situation is contained.

The transportation of carcasses, feed, and pork products through the infected area has also been restricted.

To prevent further transmission, infected animals are being culled, with operations slated to conclude within three days. Strict biosecurity measures are being enforced, and the proper disposal of the animals will follow the culling process. The affected farmers will receive compensation from the government in line with guidelines established by the State's animal husbandry and veterinary department.

The district commissioner has emphasised that non-compliance with the district administration's directives will result in legal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, potentially leading to imprisonment.

Relevant local bodies and officials, including panchayats, municipal officers, and the veterinary department, have been asked to ensure strict adherence to the containment protocols and raise public awareness about the disease and the relevant preventive measures.

These measures are part of a concerted effort with the State's animal husbandry and veterinary department to mitigate the impact of the ASF outbreak and safeguard the local swine population.

