African swine fever outbreak in Jorhat, exchange-selling restricted

Jorhat, June 1:The Naginijan tea estate in Jorhat district of Assam has been declared an epicentre for the African swine fever virus outbreak by the district administration on Friday after many pigs were found infected.

The outbreak occurred in the number 9 line of the Naginijan tea estate.



As per sources, if the virus cannot be controlled in time, then it is possible that the virus can spread to more places.



Therefore, pig owners are restricted from selling their animals within a 10-kilometre radius of line number 9.



Meanwhile, a team of veterinary doctors also reached various places, including Naginijan Tea Garden, and took measures to give preventive vaccines to pigs.

