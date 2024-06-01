86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

African swine fever outbreak in Jorhat, exchange-selling restricted

By The Assam Tribune
African swine fever outbreak in Jorhat, exchange-selling restricted
X

Representational Image

Jorhat, June 1:The Naginijan tea estate in Jorhat district of Assam has been declared an epicentre for the African swine fever virus outbreak by the district administration on Friday after many pigs were found infected.

The outbreak occurred in the number 9 line of the Naginijan tea estate.

As per sources, if the virus cannot be controlled in time, then it is possible that the virus can spread to more places.

Therefore, pig owners are restricted from selling their animals within a 10-kilometre radius of line number 9.

Meanwhile, a team of veterinary doctors also reached various places, including Naginijan Tea Garden, and took measures to give preventive vaccines to pigs.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick