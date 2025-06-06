African Swine Fever outbreak: Daponibari declared epicenter in Morigaon

Morigaon, June 6: The Morigaon district administration has declared Daponibari village in Dharamtul, Morigaon district, as an epicenter of African Swine Fever (ASF).

According to a directive issued by the district administration, villages within a 1-kilometre radius of Daponibari will be considered as Infected Zones, while those within a 10-kilometre radius will be designated as Surveillance Zones.

The restrictions that have been imposed in the Infected Zones are: no live pigs, pig feed, pork, or pork products can be transported into or out of the Infected Zones; no vehicle can transport animals or contaminated materials through the Infected Zones without proper sanitisation certificates from the animal health authorities; pigs suspected to be infected by ASF cannot be moved out of the Infected Zones; no one can transport or attempt to transport pigs, pig products, or contaminated materials that have come into contact with infected or pigs suspected to be infected; and no livestock market, fair, exhibition, or event involving pigs can be held in the Infected Zones.

Similarly, the restrictions imposed in the Surveillance Zones include: all restrictions applicable to the Infected Zones will also apply to the Surveillance Zones, except for culling-related directives; continuous surveillance will be maintained over all pigs in the Surveillance Zones; the forest department will conduct surveillance on domestic pigs in areas adjacent to forest zones; all local authorities, officials, and staff will be required to assist veterinary officers in enforcing these directives under the Animal Disease Act; and disposal of dead animals in water bodies is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

The official directive is effective immediately, and strict adherence is expected to prevent the spread of ASF in the region.

Kits distributed in schools: Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Morigaon, in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, distributed Child Friendly Space (CFS) kits to five schools in Morigaon district.

The kits were handed over by district commissioner Devashish Sharma at a ceremony held at the DC’s office.

The kits, prepared in line with UNICEF guidelines, contain educational and recreational materials designed to support children’s learning and emotional well-being in the event of their stay in flood-relief camps. The initiative aims to provide a safe, stimulating, and enjoyable environment for children in the relief camps, ensuring that their education and development are not adversely affected by floods.

The event was attended by Anusuya Sharma, additional district commissioner cum chief executive officer of the DDMA, officials from the education department, and representatives from various relief camps. The kits are expected to foster creativity, emotional growth, and a positive atmosphere for children during challenging times.