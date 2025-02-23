Advantage Assam 2.0: Security beefed up in Guwahati ahead of PM's visit

Guwahati, Feb 23: With a number of dignitaries, including the Prime Minister, union ministers, ambassadors of different countries, and prominent industrialists, visiting Guwahati for the jhumoir dance programme and the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit, police personnel have their tasks cut out for ensuring that all the events pass off peacefully.

Sources told The Assam Tribune that police personnel from other districts of the state have been brought to the city, and all senior officers are working round the clock to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the mega event.

Sources pointed out that extra police personnel would be required for route lining for the movement of the prime minister, who is arriving in the city on February 24 to attend the mega jhumoir dance event and stay the night here and attend the inaugural ceremony of the Advantage Assam 2.0 conclave.

Sources added that the Union ministers, ambassadors and several industrialists are already covered under the security protocol of the Central government. Extra security personnel would be provided in the hotels where these guests would be staying, sources said.

However, there will be no uniformed police inside the Advantage Assam 2.0 venue, and security personnel will guard the venue from outside to ensure that only those with proper authority can enter it.

"We do not need any policemen in uniform inside the venue as the parameters will be protected," sources said. "Assam is now a safe state, and we do not apprehend any trouble. However, the police personnel are putting their heart and soul into ensuring that the events pass off peacefully," sources said. Sources added that traffic movement inside Guwahati should not be affected much as the dignitaries would be brought to the venue from the airport through the national highway.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced a monetary award of Rs 25,000 each for all artistes, both men and women, including the master trainers, of the Jhumoir Binondini performance. He also announced Rs 30,000 for each member of the expert team that is helping the dancers to put up the show.

By

R Dutta Choudhury