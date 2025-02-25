Advantage Assam 2.0: State inks MoUs worth ₹1.89 lakh crore on Day 1

Guwahati, February 25: The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit got off to a flyer with the state signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth a staggering Rs 1.89 lakh crore (approx) on the first day, the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed on Tuesday.

The 114 agreements were inked with leading corporations across key industries, with focus on green energy, advanced refinery, logistics, mobile connectivity and electric vehicles, among others.

Major companies involved in the MoUs include Adani Total Gas, Tata Power, ONGC, Oil India, Essar Group, JSW Energy, AMUL, Punjab National Bank (PNB), DP World, Welspun, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), among others.

"...These strategic partnerships will fuel industrial growth, generate employment, and drive Assam’s economic expansion. With a thriving business ecosystem, the state is poised to usher in a new era of prosperity," the Chief Minister’s Office stated in a post on its official social media handle.

Among the most significant MoUs signed was a Rs 5,000 crore deal with Adani Total Gas Limited, aimed at bolstering energy infrastructure. Additionally, a major agreement worth Rs 10,711 crore was signed with Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) for the establishment of a sulphur plant, multimodal terminal, rail-fed terminal, LPG bottling, and other key projects.

One of the most significant deals of the summit on Day 1 was a Rs 30,000 crore MoU with Tata Power, focused on setting up 5,000 MW renewable energy projects spanning wind, hydro, and solar power, marking a conscious step towards sustainable energy development in the region.

Earlier in the day, the Investment & Infrastructure summit commenced on a high note at the Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, with a star-studded lineup of industrial heavyweights setting the stage for ambitious investments.

In the inaugural session, business leaders including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal, and N Chandrasekaran outlined their investment roadmaps, reaffirming Assam’s economic potential and attractiveness as an investment hub.

With another bunch of major industrial players attending sessions on Day 2, Advantage Assam 2.0 is poised to be an event driving long-term economic growth and development in the state.

A day ahead of the summit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, had said that the cabinet has approved MoUs worth Rs 1, 22, 000 crores.

We have had a very tight scrutiny of all the proposals we received and in that tune, we have also rejected proposals worth Rs 45 thousand crores on grounds of being flimsy or casual. We wish to be rational and reasonable,” the Chief Minister had said.





On Day 1 of #AdvantageAssam2, the state signed 114 MoUs worth approximately ₹1.89 lakh crore with leading companies, including Adani Total Gas, Tata Power, ONGC, Oil India, Essar Group, JSW Energy, AMUL, PNB, DP World, Welspun,… pic.twitter.com/JLGhUbrxxq — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) February 25, 2025



