Advantage Assam 2.0: Led by CM Sarma, Cabinet ministers go global to court investors

Guwahati, Jan.18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is on an ambitious mission to put the state on the global investment map ahead of the highly anticipated "Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit," scheduled to take place from February 25-26.

Sarma, leading a high-level government delegation, has embarked on a visit to Japan and South Korea as part of a comprehensive roadshow during the ongoing Assam Week celebrations.

The roadshow, organised by the Indian Embassies in Tokyo, is aimed at showcasing Assam’s rich heritage and its potential to become a leading investment destination in India. He is expected to be in the island country till January 25.

“Indian Embassies are celebrating Assam Week to showcase the State's rich heritage & our potential to become a leading State in India with concerted efforts in education, industry, security and agriculture,” he posted on social media, two days ahead of today’s journey.

The Chief Minister is also set to visit Singapore in the coming days, having already visited Bhutan in December 2024 to garner global interest for the summit.

The cabinet's commitment to attracting investment is also reflected in the extensive international engagement by senior ministers.

Minister of Industries & Commerce, Bimal Borah, is currently in the United Kingdom, hosting a roadshow to promote Assam’s growth story.

On Saturday, Borah met with Anil Agarwal, Chairman and Founder of a leading natural resources conglomerate, to discuss potential collaborations in Assam's resource management and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Minister of Science, Technology, and Climate Change, Keshab Mahanta, was on a diplomatic mission in Malaysia and Thailand.

Following a successful roadshow in Malaysia, Mahanta expressed confidence in the promising participation from leading corporate executives, prospective investors, and industry organisations.

He noted that sectors such as manufacturing, semiconductor production, green energy, infrastructure, tourism, and food processing showed significant interest.

Mahanta continued his outreach in Thailand, where he met with industry leaders and extended an invitation for them to participate in the upcoming summit.

While the state's cabinet is sparing no effort in promoting Assam as an investment destination, Chief Minister Sarma tempered expectations for this year's summit in a recent New Year address.

Acknowledging the political uncertainty ahead of the 2026 elections, Sarma expressed cautious optimism. "I do not have high hopes from this year’s summit, as it is before an election year. Investors are often wary during such periods," he remarked.

Despite this, Sarma remained confident that the summit would perform well, with 2026 and 2027 expected to be decisive years for Assam’s economic future.