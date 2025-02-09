Advantage Assam 2.0: CM Sarma to visit Singapore as investor engagement in Asia grows

Guwahati, Feb 9: In line with the Centre’s “Act East Policy”, Assam is actively courting investors from Asian countries ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, scheduled for February 25-26.

As part of the global outreach, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Singapore from tomorrow to promote the state’s investment potential and invite key stakeholders to the high-profile event.

"Starting tomorrow, I will be in Singapore for the next two days to promote Advantage Assam, highlighting the state’s growing potential in sectors such as semiconductors, deep technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing," the Chief Minister wrote on a popular micro-blogging website on Sunday.

During his visit, Sarma will host a roadshow and engage in one-on-one meetings with top industry leaders to explore strategic collaborations and investment opportunities. He highlighted that a key focus will be on positioning Assam as an emerging hub for advanced industries and innovation.

Earlier, Singapore was announced as the first partner country for the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit. The announcement was made by Singapore’s High Commissioner HC Wong, following an Ambassador’s Roundtable in Delhi, which was attended by Sarma.

"Singapore will be the first partner country for the #AdvantageAssam Summit in February 2025. We look forward to further cooperation," Wong wrote on social media.

Sarma’s visit to Singapore follows his recent outreach in South Korea and Japan, where he pitched Assam as a prime investment destination.

On January 22, while addressing 160 business leaders at the Embassy of India in Tokyo, he announced the establishment of an industrial township near the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor facility by TATA Electronics in Jagiroad.

"This township will be a beacon of innovation and manufacturing excellence, driven by Assamese hospitality," he said during his visit.

Similarly, on January 19 in Seoul, Sarma presented Assam’s potential as a key investment hub before 140 business leaders at a roadshow in preparation for the summit.

As part of its aggressive investor outreach, the Assam government is organising roadshows across eight countries, including four Asian nations, ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0.











