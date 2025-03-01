Advantage Assam 2.0: AASU welcomes investment boost, but demands jobs for locals

Guwahati, Mar. 1: While welcoming the sizeable investment commitment to the State during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Friday said that unless jobs are secured for locals in the new projects, there won't be any tangible benefit for Assam and its people.

The student body has demanded that employment opportunities generated from these investments must prioritize local youth, ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Moreover, AASU emphasized that local youth should not be restricted to lower-level positions such as Class III and IV jobs but must also be employed in higher technical and managerial roles across industries.

"Various national and international investors have announced plans to invest in multiple sectors in Assam, with both public and private sector entities showing interest. Additionally, some local investors have also joined the process. Several departments of the Central government have unveiled special projects aimed at boosting economic activity in the State. However, mere announcements will not suffice, and concrete implementation is crucial to gaining public trust," the student body stated.

"While we appreciate the interest shown by investors in Assam's development, we believe that investment must result in employment generation for our local youth," AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukan said.

They reiterated that the Assam government must take full responsibility for ensuring that employment opportunities arising from these investments are primarily extended to Assamese youth.

AASU has also urged the government to introduce structured skill development programmes in alignment with industry requirements. The student body has called for the establishment of 'industry-academia linkages' to bridge the gap between education and employment.

They suggested that universities, colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs should incorporate modern vocational courses tailored to the evolving needs of industries, ensuring that Assamese youth are equipped with the skills necessary to secure high-quality jobs.

While advocating for new investments, AASU chief advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharyya highlighted the need to revitalize existing public sector enterprises in Assam. Many government-run enterprises have been struggling with financial losses, and the student union has urged the government to adopt measures to make them more efficient and productive.

Additionally, AASU stressed the necessity of developing 'downstream industries enterprises' that complement and utilize the products of existing industries to ensure a more robust industrial ecosystem in the State.

The union also called for promoting 'start-up incubation' and 'angel financing' through Advantage Assam 2.0, which would provide financial and structural support to young entrepreneurs in the State.

The potential environmental impact of large-scale industrialization will also have to be carefully assessed. The government must ensure that industrial expansion does not lead to indiscriminate deforestation or ecological imbalance. Any development must be sustainable and in harmony with the State's natural resources, the AASU leaders added.

Further, AASU underscored the importance of protecting agricultural land amidst industrial expansion. Referring to the Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee Report on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, the student union emphasized that agricultural land must remain safeguarded while identifying specific areas for industrial development.

