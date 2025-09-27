ADRE Grade III, IV results to be out on Oct 10 & 15, appointments to follow: CM

Guwahati, Sept 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, announced a detailed schedule for the declaration of results of various state recruitment examinations, along with timelines for major welfare schemes including Orunodoi Phase 3 and Nijut Moina.

Addressing the people on a live session in a social media website, the Chief Minister clarified that while the results were initially slated for September, delays arose due to “the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg” and a directive from the Gauhati High Court.

“We had earlier planned to declare ADRE results and distribute appointment letters by September 25. However, because of the court order and recent situation, we had to wait. Now, the ADRE Grade III results will be declared on October 10, and the Grade IV results on October 15,” Sarma said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment, Chief Minister Sarma added, "We are working to ensure results are declared without overlap, especially for teacher recruitments, and that appointments are delivered on time. By the end of October, new recruits will be in place and key welfare schemes will be rolled out as promised.”

He further detailed the schedule for other major exams:

Sub-Inspector and Fire Brigade results: October 10

Graduate and Post-Graduate Teachers’ results: October 15

Health Department exams (technical and non-technical): before October 12

Elementary and Primary Teacher results: between October 15–20

Armed Branch and Unarmed Branch Constable exams: results expected within October

The Chief Minister assured that appointment letters will be handed over by October 25–26, fulfilling the government’s promise of timely recruitment.

Alongside recruitment updates, Sarma also shared timelines for key welfare schemes.

“Through Orunodoi, 30 lakh families are already receiving Rs 1,250 per month. We had scheduled the 3rd phase for September 25, but due to unavoidable circumstances, it will now be released on October 7 after completing all formalities. Similarly, the Nijut Moina scheme will be launched between October 10–15,” he said.