ADRE exam pattern will remain same as last year: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jul 13: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday announced that the exam pattern for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) will not be changed and will remain the same as last year.

According to Sarma, there will be one written exam followed by a viva-voce.



Taking to the microblogging site 'X', Assam CM wrote, “Aspirants' feedback accepted Acknowledging the feedback received from aspirants and people regarding not changing the ADRE exam pattern, we have decided that the pattern WILL REMAIN THE SAME AS LAST YEAR. There will be One written exam followed by a Viva-Voce."



It may be mentioned that earlier on July 10, CM Sarma announced that this year’s ADRE would be held in a pattern similar to APSC: prelims, mains, and viva.



Following the announcement, many people objected to the decision, after which Himanta announced that they would revisit their decision.





