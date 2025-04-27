Admissions suspended in nine Nagaon schools over exam malpractice

Nagaon, April 27: In a statewide crackdown on examination malpractice, the Assam State Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has ordered the suspension of admissions to Class XI in nine schools across Nagaon district. This stern action follows serious allegations of unauthorised use of question papers and tampering with official seals during the Higher Secondary (HS) Class XI final examination held on March 27.

The schools affected by the suspension include Bagariguri Advance Academy Senior Secondary School, Alpha Beta Senior Secondary School, SAS International Model School (Hojai), Sankardev Vidya Niketan (Kathiatali), Kathiatoli Senior Secondary School, Premier Senior Secondary School, Star Light Senior Secondary School, Sufi Sultan Ahmed Academy, and Sankardev Vidya Niketan (Raha).

SEBA has stated that admissions will remain suspended until further notice, warning that any violation of the order will invite strict punitive measures.

The board has also suspended the affiliation of these institutions, citing their alleged involvement in compromising the sanctity of the examination process. Officials stressed that maintaining the integrity of academic assessments is non-negotiable and called for stringent compliance with examination protocols.

This move comes against the backdrop of previous action taken by the education authorities when the principal of Arya Vidyapeeth Senior Secondary School was suspended earlier this year over allegations related to question paper leakage during examinations. The recurring instances of malpractice have prompted the board to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards any breach of examination norms.

Additionally, the Education Department has initiated proceedings against seven other schools in Nagaon district due to their poor performance in the recently held High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations. Gosainbori Girls High School, Longjap High School, Hindustani Hindi High School, Guimari High School, Kanuwamari High School, Bechamari Girls High School, and Kathpara Girls High School have been served notices asking them to explain their subpar results by May 5.

Officials reiterated that the crackdown aims to safeguard the credibility of the state's educational system and instill a culture of accountability among institutions. They affirmed that similar actions would continue wherever malpractices or negligence are detected.