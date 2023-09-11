Admission portal opens today for final round of 4-year UG courses: Ranoj Pegu

Guwhati, Sept 11: Assam education minister, Ranoj Pegu in a social media post stated that the Assam Higher Education Admission portal will be opened today for the final round of admissions into 4-year undergraduate degree courses.

In a notification issued by the Director of higher Education, Assam, the dates for submitting application in the Assam Higher Education Admission Portal has been announced from September 12 to 24.

While the date for cancellation of admission of students who have communicated to their institutions about their admissions in other institution through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) or other means of selections is September 11.

As per the timeline, spot admissions (offline) subject to vacancy of seats will be held from September 13 to 15.

Fee waiver details will be updated in the portal from September 11 to 15.

While final modification/correction/updation of discrepancies in admissions, if any, can be done in the portal from September 16-17.



