Admin gears up for August-8 eviction at Negheribil; 59 families get HC breather

Golaghat, August 7: A massive eviction drive is set to begin at 8 am on Friday at 2 No. Negheribil Merapani, where 205 families have been allegedly living illegally in the Doyang Reserve Forest.

The Golaghat district administration and Forest Department are jointly carrying out the operation, which has seen heavy deployment of personnel and equipment.

A massive deployment is in place, including around 70 excavators, along with hundreds of forest personnel, police, and administrative officials.

A temporary camp has also been set up at the Merapani public playground to support the drive. To ensure compliance, final warnings were issued through loudspeakers urging the encroachers to leave the area.

A large team from the Forest Department, led by Devajit Deori, Commandant of the Assam Forest Protection Force, has been patrolling the area.

“We totally support this eviction drive. People have cooperated and many have already left. This drive shouldn’t be politicised. We hope the government transforms Negheribil into a tourist spot,” said a local resident.

Echoing similar views, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) welcomed the move, saying it would free the land from encroachment.

“We definitely welcome this eviction. It’s time to protect this land. We urge Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take necessary steps,” said an AJYCP member.

Earlier, the Forest Department had issued a deadline of August 7 afternoon for 205 families residing illegally in the Doyang Forest Area at 2 No. Negheribil village to vacate the land.

Of these, 59 families have reportedly received a seven-day extension from the Gauhati High Court, allowing them to stay until August 14. To identify the 59 families, the Golaghat administration on Thursday conducted a survey and marked their houses.

On July 24, eviction notices were served to the 205 families, giving them seven days to vacate.

Following petitions, the Gauhati High Court later granted an extension to 57 families. As a result, the eviction drive will now target the remaining households starting at 8 am on August 8.