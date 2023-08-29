Adivasis demand ST status; protest at Biswanath

Biswanath Chariali, Aug 29: The Biswanath district committee of All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) in collaboration with the regional committee staged a two-hour demonstration on Tuesday demanding inclusion of the community in the list of Scheduled Tribe (ST).

The protest was organised to demand tribal status for the Adivasi communities living in Assam. Moreover, they also demanded the issuance of caste certificate wherein they should mention them as Adivasi Chautal, Orang, Munda, Garh, Kharia etc. instead of Tea Tribes, Ex-Tea Tribes or Tea Garden Labour.

The protestors further said that in the name of tea tribes the language and culture of the Adivasis is being destroyed, hence to protect the tribal community a memorandum was also submitted to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urging him to grant the Scheduled Tribe status at the earliest.