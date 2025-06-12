Adivasi Students’ body petitions President Murmu over land rights in Karbi Anglong

Diphu, June 12: The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Karbi Anglong district committee, has submitted a five-point memorandum to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, seeking urgent intervention on long-standing demands of the Adivasi community in Assam.

The memorandum highlighted the following key demands: immediate implementation of Clause 1.1 of the Adivasi Peace Accord, granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Adivasis in Assam, issuance of free land patta to Adivasis residing in Karbi Anglong district, construction of a model senior secondary school at Lahorijan Tea Estate without interference from political leaders, protection of the political rights of Adivasis in Sixth Schedule areas post the 125th Constitutional Amendment and protection of Lahorijan and Nirmal Kumar tea estates from illegal encroachers and land grabbers.

During the submission of the memorandum, Anil Toppo, chief advisor of the AASAA central committee, issued a strong warning against the continued land encroachment and neglect of Adivasi rights. “If KAAC chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang does not stop grabbing Adivasi land, we will be compelled to start district-wise protests across Karbi Anglong soon,” he declared.

Toppo further emphasized the historical presence of Adivasis in the Sixth Schedule region. “We have been living here since before the inception of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. We are confide indigenous people of this land, yet we continue to live like tenants on our soil,” he stated.

In a passionate address, he condemned successive governments, including both the ruling party and the Congress, for exploiting the Adivasis merely as a vote bank. “Since India’s independence, our people have been deprived of basic infrastructure – roads, schools, healthcare, safe drinking water, and access to government schemes. The promises made to us have remained unfulfilled for decades,” he said.

The memorandum was officially received and acknowledged by the subdivisional officer (Civil), Bokajan.





