Adil Hussain bags Best Actor title at UK Asian Film Fest

Guwahati, May 16: Renowned actor Adil Hussain bagged the Best Actor award at the UK Asian Film Festival for his film ‘Footprints on Water’.

Notably, apart from the best actor award, the film has also bagged the best debut film’ award at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) on May 11.

The NYIFF made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday, “Celebrating an Extraordinary Journey! Footprints On Water wins the prestigious title of "Best Debut Film" at NYIFF, as acclaimed by the Film Critics Circle of India. This captivating masterpiece has left lasting impression, stirring hearts with its profound storytelling and mesmerizing performance.”

The film also marks the directorial debut of Nathalia Syam and stars Nimisha Sajayan, Lena and Danny Sura alongside Adil Hussain in lead roles.

The UK Asian Film Festival formerly known as the London Asian Film Festival is organised by Tongues on Fire Ltd, which is a non-profit corporation. The film festival commenced at May 4 and ended on May 14.

Some of the acclaimed films of Adil Hussain include, Dr Bezbaruah 2, Life Of Pi, English Vinglish and Abyakto.

Earlier, Assam born director and producer Shiladitya Bora had won the Best Film for his directorial debut feature film titled ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ at the UK Asian Film Festival.