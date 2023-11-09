85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Actor Jatin Bora files complaint against social media trolls

By The Assam Tribune
Actor Jatin Bora files complaint against social media trolls
X

Source: Meta

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Nov 9: Renowned actor and producer Jatin Bora filed an official complaint against individuals engaged in online defamation of his latest film, "Raghav”.

As per reports, a section of people have been spreading negative publicity about the movie since its release a few weeks ago. Following the incident, the actor filed a complaint at the cyber crime branch of the Assam Police against those spreading negative publicity surrounding the film on social media platforms.

According to sources, the Assam Police has prepared a list of people engaged in online defamation of the film on social media platforms.

As per sources, a person identified as Dhiru Gogoi was detained by the cybercrime branch in connection with the incident under Sections 120B/153(A)/507/509 R/W 66/66D of IT Act 2000. Dhiru Gogoi alleged that the actor filed the complaint as he was incurring losses from his latest movie due to negative publicity surrounding the film on social media platforms.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X