Activist group demands scrapping of 2013-14 APSC appointments, threaten fresh disclosures

Guwahati, March 2: The controversy surrounding the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment for 2013-14 has reignited, with the activist group, Fight Against Injustice of APSC, demanding the complete cancellation of appointments made during the “tainted” selection process.

Citing large-scale irregularities exposed in the Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee report, which was tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly on February 17, the group has urged the government to terminate all recruits appointed through fraudulent means.

"The controversy that shook the nation—we were the sufferers of that controversy. We have been fighting since 2014-15, starting as an individual struggle, which has now grown into a societal movement. The present government has finally made the report public, and it clearly exposes how flawed the APSC appointment process was," said Manash Pratim Baruah, admin of Fight Against Injustice of APSC.

They further urged all 126 MLAs in Assam to ensure that the fraudulent recruitments are cancelled, in line with the Biplab Sarma Committee’s recommendations.

"What is most disheartening is that we had hoped all political parties would urge the government to strictly adhere to the APSC recruitment process and annul the fraudulent recruitments of 2013-14. Instead, they turned a blind eye to the scam and focused only on a statement made by a broker named Mrigen Saikia," Baruah added.

The organisation has also called upon Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take decisive action against the alleged fraudulent appointments.

Comparing the 2013 recruitment process to the 2014 APSC scam, the group claimed that officials were even sent abroad under the pretext of government training.

Baruah also questioned the role of Mukul Saikia, a key investigating officer in the case, accusing him of undermining the judicial commission’s findings. The group has warned of exposing further details of the scam if the state government does not take strict action.

With the scandal, which once rocked Assam’s bureaucracy, resurfacing, serious questions have been raised regarding accountability and political will.