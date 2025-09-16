ACS officer, Lat Mandal spend night in custody, transferred to CM Vigilance office

Guwahati, Sept 16: A 2019-batch ACS officer, Nupur Borah, arrested by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Monday in connection with a disproportionate assets case, spent the night at the Panbazar Police Station.

Borah was interrogated by officials of the Women’s Cell overnight and was transferred to the CM Vigilance Office in Chilarai Nagar, along with Lat Mandal Surajit Deka, on Tuesday morning.

During the investigation, authorities seized cash of around Rs 92.50 lakh, along with a significant quantity of gold and diamond ornaments, from a flat owned by Borah in the Gotanagar area of the city.





Borah, who was serving as the Circle Officer in the Goroimari Revenue Circle in Kamrup district, had previously held the same post in Barpeta district.

The case against her was initially lodged six months ago, following multiple complaints from individuals, student organisations, and others. She is alleged to have been involved in corruption related to land transfers in Barpeta district.

On Monday, police also conducted a raid at the residence of Lat Mandal Surajit Deka in Barpeta in connection with the case. Borah is accused of carrying out corrupt activities with the assistance of the Lat Mandal.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the arrested officer had illegally allowed the transfer of land from Hindu residents to others during her tenure in Barpeta district.

"When in Barpeta, she was involved in illegal transfer of land belonging to the Hindu community to unidentified individuals. She has been under police scrutiny for the last six months," Sarma said.