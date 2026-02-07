ACMS backs nationwide general strike against Centre’s labour reforms on February 12

Dibrugarh, Feb 7: The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), the recognised trade union affiliated with the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), has extended full support to the nationwide general strike, scheduled for February 12.

It was called by the joint platform of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and employees’ federations against the Union government’s labour policies.

The unions have strongly opposed the four new labour codes enacted by the BJP-led Central government in 2020, which replaced 29 existing Central labour laws that had been in force since India’s freedom struggle to ensure social security, safety, and rights of workers and employees.

The four codes include the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Code on Social Security and Occupational Safety, and Health and Working Conditions Code.

The trade unions concerned have alleged that the new labour codes have created fear and uncertainty among millions of workers across the country, adversely affecting their livelihoods while severely diluting workers’ rights, including the right to organise, the right to strike, social security provisions, and workplace safety.

They further alleged that the labour codes are designed to benefit capitalists and corporate groups at the cost of workers.

The unions have also expressed concern over the repeal of the Plantation Labour Act, 1951, which had provided statutory safeguards for tea garden workers, stating that its removal has weakened protection for workers in the tea sector.

In response to the nationwide strike call, the ACMS announced that on February 12, workers and employees in all tea gardens across Assam will stage demonstrations in front of the garden managers’ offices in the morning.

Along with demanding the repeal of the labour codes, the agitation will include demands for an increase in daily wages for tea workers, settlement of wage agreements for subordinate staff and other monthly salaried employees, grant of Scheduled Tribe status to the tea community and Adivasi people, and land rights for landless members of these communities.

It may be noted that the ACMS held an emergency meeting on Thursday at the ACMS central office, where detailed discussions were held on the labour codes enacted by the Central government.

The meeting unanimously decided to organise a one-hour protest demonstration in all tea gardens across the State as part of the protest against the labour codes, said Lakheswar Tanti, central treasurer of the ACMS and senior secretary of the Moran branch of the union.