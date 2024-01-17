ACKO conducts free health check-up camps for tea plantation workers in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 17: In an effort to foster health insurance awareness in the state of Assam, ACKO, a leading insurtech company, organised a comprehensive free health check-up camp for the tea plantation workers. The initiative was a part of ACKO's broader commitment to drive insurance awareness in the state, a responsibility entrusted to them by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Tea plantation workers, who form a significant part of Assam's workforce, often face health challenges due to the nature of their work. ACKO recognises the importance of safeguarding their well-being and aims to extend the reach of protection solutions to this vital demographic.

The health check-up camp, held at Barduar tea estate in Kamrup, witnessed participation from over 40 members of the tea plantation community. The camp featured a range of medical examinations, like checking blood pressure, blood sugar, and running basic health screenings, to name some. The patients were prescribed medicines on the go and handed them over at the same spot. The camp had the presence of notable healthcare professionals who were brought on-site to conduct these tests and provide valuable health insights to the workers. The session was concluded by offering Bihu special meals to the attendees.

Beyond the immediate health benefits, the camp also served as a platform to share information about the significance of health insurance and the necessity to cover oneself against rising medical costs. ACKO's team was also present on the ground, engaged with the community members, and encouraged them to make informed decisions about their well-being and financial security.

Speaking about the initiative, Vijay Anand, SVP, Strategic Initiatives at ACKO, said, "Bhogali Bihu is a time when the entire state comes together and every lane echoes the rhythms of prosperity. To mark the new year for the people in Assam, we are extremely humbled to be able to bring a welcome change to the lives of tea plantation workers, whose living conditions and work routine of tea plantation workers make them vulnerable to various health issues. Most of these often go untreated or even unnoticed. In the long run, our unwavering commitment will be geared towards enhancing insurance literacy in the state where individuals realise the importance of taking care of their health and having adequate coverage for their health insurance.”

Previously, ACKO collaborated with Assam’s independent artist Sannidhya Bhuyan to create a unique insurance anthem for a campaign, ‘Bima Korok Xurokhito Thakok’. This health check-up camp was an extension of ACKO's multifaceted approach to building a more resilient and informed community in Assam. As a leading insurer in the state, the company continues to extend its outreach initiatives and remains dedicated to supporting the growth of insurance awareness and accessibility across the state.