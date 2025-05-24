ACKHSA slams Bangla Sahitya Sabha leader for ‘false’ remarks on Assam University’ origins

Silchar, May 24: The All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students' Association (ACKHSA) has issued a scathing condemnation of the recent statement made by Dr Prasanta Chakraborty, General Secretary of Bangla Sahitya Sabha, Assam, regarding the origins of Assam University, Silchar. The controversy stems from Dr Chakraborty’s remarks made during a public address at the university on May 19, where he claimed that Assam University was established as a result of the Assam Movement.

The comments have sparked widespread backlash across the Barak Valley, with people from various sections of society expressing outrage. Many have labelled the statement as “baseless and false,” with social media users also joining the chorus of criticism, highlighting the deep emotional and historical context surrounding the creation of the central university.

Addressing the media at the Silchar Press Club on Friday, ACKHSA office bearers stated that Dr Chakraborty’s remarks have hurt the sentiments of the people of Barak Valley. The students’ body suspects a deeper motive behind the statement and has accused Chakraborty of attempting to sow discord between the Assamese and Bengali communities.

“We suspect a sinister design behind such an untrue statement made by Dr Chakraborty. We feel that the person wishes to strike a rift and disturb the harmony between Assamese and Bengali communities in the state,” said Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, chief adviser of ACKHSA.

He further warned that unless Dr Chakraborty issues an unconditional apology, the students’ body would take steps to prevent his entry into the Barak Valley. “Chakraborty must apologise to the people of Barak Valley for his remark, or else we will not let him enter this valley in the future,” Purkayastha stated firmly.

In contrast, Purkayastha praised Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for his continuous efforts to build unity between the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. “At a time when our honourable Chief Minister is actively working to strengthen the bond between the two valleys, such false statements about the establishment of a central university in Barak Valley by people like Chakraborty might hamper this cohesion. We feel such people are enemies of society,” he added.

The ACKHSA’s statement reflects a growing concern among Barak Valley residents about historical misrepresentations and underscores the importance of preserving the true legacy of Assam University, which was established in 1994 following a long-standing demand by the people of Barak Valley.