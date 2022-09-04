ACKHSA extends support to Assam govt's decision to teach Maths, Science in English

Silchar, Sep 4: At a time when opposition parties, literary bodies and student unions across the state have vehemently opposed the recent Cabinet decision by the State Government to teach science and mathematics in English in government schools from class III onwards, All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association, (ACKHSA) has voiced its support in favour of the Government decision.

Talking to media at the Silchar Press Club on Saturday, ACKHSA adviser Rupam Nandi Purkayastha along with other student members echoed their support to the Government decision to teach science and mathematics in English from Class-III onwards and termed the decision as the need of the hour. "If the decision to teach science and mathematics in English language from Class-III onwards in the government schools is implemented, the students will be benefitted as their knowledge about the subject in English language will garner a strong foundation. Also, it is the need of the hour and we extend total support to the call," Purkayastha said.



He was quick to comment that those associations and organizations which are opposing the move are protesting for the sake of protest. "The protest over the decision of the government in the matter is anti-development which is detrimental for the larger interest especially for the students," the student body adviser maintained.