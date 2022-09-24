ACKHSA demands immediate withdrawal of FIR against Cachar College students

Silchar, Sep 24: Concerned with the state of affairs of Cachar College, the All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students' Association (ACKHSA) has strongly opposed the move by the teachers of Cachar College for filing FIR against some of the students of the college who were allegedly involved in the heated verbal heated spat with the teachers.

Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, adviser of the student body said, "we condemn the step taken by the teachers of the college representing the Assam College Teachers' Association (ACTA) of filing FIR against the students allegedly involved in the verbal chaos in the college. We oppose the move and demand immediate withdrawal of the complaint against the students or else, in the interest of the students we shall stage severe demonstrations, consequences of which could be bitter. Some of the teachers in the college which is one of the premiere educational institutions of Barak Valley are responsible for the deterioration of academic ambience. ACKHSA stands by the students. Yes, there are allegations against the college principal but the way to protest is not expected from ACTA.

Those fuelling the chaos would be unmasked eventually," the student body adviser told media persons at Silchar Press Club.

On the other hand, teachers under ACTA has strongly demanded removal of the present principal Prof Siddhartha Sankar Nath, who, the ACTA believes is steering all the conspiracy affecting the academic ambience in the college. In a press release, ACTA state president Himangshu Maral and Jayanta Baruah said " in order to bring back academic ambience, healthy relation among teachers and students and lawful functioning of the College administration, ACTA has demanded removal of the present Principal as the one and only way out of the present crisis. We have also demanded the replacement of the present Governing Body's president who being a retired banker and not at all familiar with the functioning of an institution of Higher Education, have remained a mute spectator to the mayhem created by the principal. At a time when the Department of Higher Education under direct supervision of the able Education Minister, Dr Ranoj Pegu, and guidance from the dynamic Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma, is doing everything to take higher education to the next level, Cachar College is going astray under a whimsical and rule-defying Principal."