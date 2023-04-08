ACKHSA demands action against accused for allegedly attacking student at NIT Silchar

Silchar, April 8: Echoing strong reactions on the recent incident of alleged physical assault on a junior student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar by some senior students of the institute, the All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students' association ( ACKHA) has set a timeline of four days, i.e till April 11 for the authorities of NIT Silchar and Cachar Police to take action against those involved in the incident.

While speaking to media on Friday, Chief Adviser of the students body Rupam Nandi Purkaystha said, "Following the attack on the student who is a local resident of Barak Valley by some senior students of the institute, an FIR was filed by the victim's family. We demand immediate action within the next four days to be taken by Cachar Police against the accused mentioned in the FIR. If Cachar Police and also the NIT authorities do not initiate any measures within April 11, we shall be bound to launch democratic protest condemning the incident.”

Interestingly, Rupam thoroughly criticised the role of the institute director claiming that the director is not being able to maintain academic environment congenial for prosperity of the students and learners at the institute. The student body demanded resignation of the director as well.

On the other hand, the authorities of NIT Silchar responded to the saying that soon after the incident was reported, they took decisive steps by cancelling the election of the Gymkhana students body and also the present students body was dissolved. The authorities also informed that a high level probe into the incident has been initiated headed by Dean Students Welfare and they are likely to come up with the report at the earliest, the authorities of the institute claimed.