Accident claims four lives as car collides with parked truck during Raas Utsav in Bajali

Bajali/Patacharkuchi, Nov 23: Four people lost their lives, and two others sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Bajali district on Saturday night.

The mishap occurred when a car carrying the victims collided with a truck that was parked along National Highway 27.

The deceased have been identified as Nazimudin Khan, Mizanur Rahman, Asis Habib Khan and Monirul Haque. The two injured passengers are receiving treatment at a nearby medical facility.

According to local sources, seven individuals from Barpeta town had attended the festival, but their journey ended in disaster.

Reportedly, there are a number of speed breakers on the road which is why the vehicle collided with truck.

The victims were returning from the Nalbari Raas festival when their vehicle crashed into the stationary truck in the Bhawanipur locality.

A local resident described the incident, saying, "They were returning from the Raas Mahotsav in Nalbari, and tragically, they collided with the truck. It’s a heart-breaking scene at the site and is a tragedy for all."

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta for postmortem.

This incident adds to a series of road mishaps in the area. Earlier, on November 12, four members of a family, including a child, lost their lives when their vehicle plunged into a roadside water body on the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia bypass.

The victims in that accident were identified as Mohan Shah and Montu Shah from Bordubi, Assam, and Artha Gupta and Rajesh Gupta from Bihar.