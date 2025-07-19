ABVP leader goes missing in Silchar; probe underway

Silchar, July 19: A leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Silchar, triggering widespread concern among student bodies and political circles.

The missing youth, Rohit Chanda, a resident of the Dudpatil area, was last seen on Saturday morning.

According to his family, he left home without his mobile phone—deepening fears over his sudden disappearance.

Following a formal complaint, the Cachar district police have launched a high-priority investigation into the case.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Numal Mahatta confirmed the probe, stating, “We are actively working on the case, but no significant leads have emerged so far.”

The case has taken a new dimension amid rumours linking Rohit’s disappearance to alleged irregularities in student admissions at Guru Charan College.

When asked, SSP Mahatta acknowledged that the police have received such inputs but clarified that the immediate priority is to locate the missing student leader.

Rohit’s disappearance, coupled with the growing speculation, has sparked anxiety across Silchar.

Authorities have urged the public and student organisations to remain calm and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.