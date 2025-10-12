ABSU warns of mass agitation, urges immediate implementation of 2020 Bodo Accord

Kokrajhar, Oct 12: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has renewed its demand for the complete and immediate implementation of the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, warning that prolonged government inaction could trigger a mass democratic movement across the Bodo region.

Addressing the press at Bodofa House in Kokrajhar, ABSU President Dipen Boro, on Sunday, said the student body would intensify its agitation if the government continued to delay the execution of several key clauses of the Accord signed on January 27, 2020.

The resolutions were adopted during the union’s extended central executive meeting held in Rangia on October 8, he added.

“We have been patient for five years, but the government’s delay in implementing crucial clauses of the Bodo Accord is deeply concerning. If these promises are not fulfilled soon, we will have no choice but to launch an intense democratic movement across Assam,” Boro declared.

To mobilise public support, ABSU announced that district-wide rallies would be organised across Assam in the last week of October, followed by a mass protest and dharna in New Delhi towards the end of November, just before the Winter Session of Parliament.

The student body has also sought a tripartite dialogue involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and ABSU leaders to resolve the pending issues related to the Accord and the Sixth Schedule areas.

Boro highlighted that while certain provisions, such as the recognition of the Bodo language, have been implemented, many key commitments including the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill and the election of the Bodo Kachari Welfare Council, are still pending.

“Only five clauses have been implemented so far. The 125th Amendment must be passed in the next Parliament session. There is no justification for further delay,” he stressed.

The union also reiterated its stance on the inclusion of six communities into the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, asserting that the move should not undermine the rights of Assam’s existing 14 tribal groups.

Additionally, Boro said the government must ensure ST status for Bodo and Karbi communities outside the Sixth Schedule areas before the 2026 Assembly elections.

On education, ABSU demanded that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) be conducted in the Bodo language for candidates in Karbi Anglong, in line with the provisions of the Accord.

“We have already discussed this matter with Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and we expect swift action,” Boro said. The union also called for the provincialisation of Bodo-medium schools to strengthen grassroots education.

Expressing concern over social issues, the ABSU President drew attention to the resurgence of alcohol abuse, gambling, and drug use in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area.

“After the signing of the 2020 Accord, such vices had largely been eradicated through our Bodofa Mission for Sustainable Change and cooperation with local authorities. But now, these elements have re-emerged after the BTC elections. The current administration under Hagrama Mohilary must take strong measures to address this menace,” he urged.

Boro further clarified that the ABSU is not demanding a “tribal state”, but advocating for a community-dominated administrative framework that ensures cultural preservation and sustainable growth.

“There is no concept of a tribal state. What we want is a balanced, inclusive model where the identity and development of tribal communities can thrive,” he noted.

In a related development, the ABSU also expressed deep dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation into the death of cultural Zubeen Garg, warning that public anger could erupt into widespread unrest if justice is delayed.

At the same press conference, Boro and other ABSU leaders posed sharp questions about the mysterious circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

“Who is responsible for what happened? We have credible information that he was made to swim without a life jacket, despite medical restrictions. It appears that he was deliberately pushed into the water,” Boro alleged.

The union criticised the response from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, describing it as “unsatisfactory and inconclusive”. ABSU has now formally demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take over the probe to ensure transparency and fairness.

Recalling the unresolved Jonmoni Rabha case, Boro cautioned that the Zubeen Garg investigation must not meet the same fate.

“People of Assam will not let this case be forgotten. Public confidence in the ongoing inquiry is rapidly eroding, and we demand that the case be handed over to the CBI without delay,” he asserted.