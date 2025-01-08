ABSU protests in Kajalgaon, demands educational reforms for Bodo community

Chirang, Jan. 8: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) staged a three-hour sit-in protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kajalgaon on Wednesday, demanding immediate resolution to long-standing issues related to education and educational institutions.

The protest witnessed solidarity among members of the Bodo community, tribal organisations, and the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, as demonstrators raised slogans and carried placards citing their demands.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, ABSU General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary criticised the lack of government action despite several meetings and promises.

“We have met the Assam government multiple times. They issued minutes stating our issues would be addressed, but 3-4 years later, no significant implementation has occurred,” he said.

The ABSU also called for the establishment of 35 new high schools in the Bodo medium, citing the challenges faced by children who must travel 30-35 km daily for education. “High schools are a necessity in many areas. The government’s failure to act is forcing our children to endure hardships,” Basumatary said.

Another demand was the inclusion of the Bodo language in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and the Assam Judicial Service’s Grade III exams. Basumatary argued, “Bodo is an official language under the Constitution, and its inclusion in these exams is long overdue.”

The protest also brought attention to other systemic issues, such as the need for academic officers and lecturers in Bodo language positions, the introduction of Bodo books in Anganwadi centres, and the recruitment of teachers for upgraded schools.

Basumatary pointed out that 101 Bodo-medium high schools need to be upgraded to higher secondary schools, and teachers must be appointed for the newly upgraded institutions. “The educational infrastructure in Bodo areas is severely lacking, and immediate reforms are necessary,” he said.

The protest concluded with a stern warning to the government. “If our demands are not addressed soon, we will escalate our actions,” Basumatary declared, hinting at a larger movement.