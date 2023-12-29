ABSU president vows for democratic movement if implementation of Bodo Peace Accord gets delayed

Kokrajhar, Dec 29: Ahead of the expected peace agreement with the ULFA pro-talk faction with State and Central Governments, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro on Thursday said that the last Bodo Peace Accord of 2020 has not yet been implemented in letter and spirit by the State and Central Govt and many clauses are yet to be implemented for the development and progress of BTR.

Although he has welcomed the peace pact with the pro-talk ULFA, he cautioned at the same time that the existing rights of the son of the soil should remain unaffected in any case and that every clause of the Bodo Peace Accord 2020 should be implemented at the earliest, otherwise ABSU will launch a democratic movement shortly.



At the same time, Boro has also alleged that, as per the clauses of the Bodo Peace Accord, Ranjan Daimary of NDFB, along with other leaders and cadres of NDFB, are still languishing in jail and have not been released till today, even after almost 4 years of the peace accord, while the inclusion of different villages adjoining BTR has not been officially included in the region besides the MCLA seats, which were to be enhanced up to 60 numbers, yet remains undone, among other issues, he alleged.

