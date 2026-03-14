ABSU President Dipen Boro resigns, set to join UPPL ahead of Assam polls

Udalguri, March 14: The president of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), Dipen Boro, resigned from the post at a meeting of the student organisation held at the Udalguri College.

Boro later informed The Assam Tribune on Friday that he will ceremoniously join the regional political party United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Saturday morning in the presence of Pramod Boro, president of the party.

He added that he is likely to contest the forthcoming Assembly election from the Udalguri LAC as the UPPL candidate.

Boro’s involvement with the ABSU and Bodo cause began during his days at the Gauhati University, where he actively contributed to the Bodo Students’ Literary Society.

During his tenure as president, Boro frequently advocated unity among regional political forces in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and emphasised the need for cooperation between regional parties in the larger interest of the Bodo community and the development of the region.

He had also reiterated ABSU’s commitment to issues such as the implementation of the Bodo Accord and addressing social challenges within the community.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to leadership, he took on several roles within the ABSU, including education secretary (2005–2008), Udalguri district president, and adviser.

In 2015, he was appointed as vice president of the ABSU and subsequently as its president in 2020, succeeding Pramod Boro.