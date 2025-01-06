ABSU plans statewide protest on Jan 8 over unmet educational demands

Kokrajhar, Jan 6: The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) has announced a state-wide sit-in protest on January 8 next to press for the urgent resolution of long-pending educational demands affecting the Bodo community.

The protest, scheduled to take place from 11 am to 2 pm across all district headquarters in Assam, aims to draw attention to the state government's continued neglect of key educational issues despite having given repeated assurances.

The ABSU has emphasised the need for immediate action on several critical demands, including the inclusion of the Bodo language in key examinations, infrastructure development, provincialisation of schools, and recruitment of educational staff.

ABSU president Dipen Boro has expressed frustration over the government's inaction and stated that the failure to address these demands has caused unrest within the Bodo community. The union has called on the students and citizens to join the protest and press for immediate action.





By-

Correspondent