ABSU meets Amit Shah, seeks naming of Delhi road/flyover after UN Brahma

Tezpur, Dec 12:The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has requested that the union home minister, Amit Shah, name a prominent road or flyover in New Delhi after the great Bodo visionary Bodofa UN Brahma. During a meeting with the minister recently, the ABSU delegation submitted a proposal to honour the legacy of UN Brahma, among others. "This tribute would not only commemorate his contributions to the Bodo community and the nation but also symbolise national recognition of his visionary leadership," ABSU president Dipen Boro told this correspondent.

The ABSU delegation met the union home minister Amit Shah recently at Parliament House to discuss key issues concerning the BTR Accord 2020.

During the discussion, the ABSU team, led by president Dipen Boro, invited the union home minister to attend the 57th annual conference of the ABSU to be held at Dotoma, Kokrajhar, as chief guest. A proposal to honour the contributions of Bodofa UN Brahma by naming a prominent road or flyover in the national capital after the Bodo visionary was submitted during the interaction with the union home minister, the ABSU president informed this correspondent.

The team also urged the union minister to expedite the implementation of the BTR Accord with special focus on the 125th Amendment of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which governs the administration of tribal areas in the Northeast.

This amendment would enhance the financial and administrative powers of the BTR and other Sixth Schedule areas, thereby fostering better governance and infrastructure development. The ABSU delegation also stressed the importance of Scheduled Tribe (Hills) status for Bodos in Karbi Anglong, besides emphasising the importance of laying the foundation for the establishment of a central institute and infrastructure development projects as promised in the Accord.

The delegation also urged the union home minister to do the needful for the release of ex-NDFB cadres and support the 'martyr' families.

"The meeting highlighted the urgency of releasing ex-NDFB cadres currently lodged in prisons and withdrawing pending cases against them. Rehabilitation programmes for these cadres and the provision of ex gratia support to the families of 'martyrs' were also discussed as vital measures for peacebuilding and reconciliation as per the BTR Accord. The discussions were highly productive, with a strong focus on actionable outcomes. The proposals presented are expected to pave the way for enhanced development, peace, and harmony in the Bodoland Territorial Region. The delegation also comprised BTR chief Pramod Boro, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, Lok Sabha MP Jayanta Basumatary, and ABSU vice president Kwrwmdao Wary," Dipen Boro said while talking to this reporter.



