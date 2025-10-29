ABSU leads massive BTR rallies, plans Delhi protest over delay in Bodo Accord rollout

Kokrajhar, Oct 29: The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), on Wednesday, staged massive protest rallies across BTR and Bodo community dominated regions of Biswanath, demanding complete implementation of the 2020 Bodo Accord.

The demonstrations, which collectively drew thousands, marked one of the largest mobilisations since the Accord’s signing five years ago.

In Kokrajhar, scores of ABSU members, carrying banners and placards, began their march from Bodofa Children’s Park at 10 am.

The rally traversed through the town before concluding at the Kokrajhar Higher Secondary and Multipurpose Playground, where a massive public meeting was held.

Addressing the gathering, ABSU President Dipen Boro reaffirmed the organisation’s determination to ensure the Bodo Accord is implemented “in letter and spirit”.

“For the past five years, we have been urging the government to fulfil its promises. We will not allow the Accord to be undermined," he said.

To exert pressure on the government, Boro also announced a series of protest programmes in the coming months, including a seminar in New Delhi on November 20, a dharna at Jantar Mantar the next day, followed by a mega rally in Kokrajhar in December.

"The mega rally will draw more than two lakh participants," he said.

ABSU representatives also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the Kokrajhar District Commissioner.

At Kajalgaon in Chirang district, the rally, held under the leadership of ABSU’s district unit, saw a massibe gathering. Central General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary told the press that while a few provisions of the accord had been implemented, “the major ones remain untouched”.

“We organised this rally to remind both the state and central governments about their commitments. We urge the winter Parliament session to take up the 125th Amendment Bill and ensure direct central funding to BTR under Article 280,” he said.

An image of the rally in Chirang. (AT Photo)

Similar scenes unfolded in Biswanath, where ABSU members marched from Kachari Field to Kamalakanta Kshetra before submitting a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through the District Commissioner.

Protesters in Biswanath echoed demands for constitutional amendments, ST (Hills) status for Bodos in hill districts, recognition of the Bodoland Territorial Council and inclusion of additional villages within BTR.

An image of the Rally in Biswanath. (AT Photo)

ABSU’s charter of demands includes:

• Amendment of Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution as per the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019.

• Grant of Scheduled Tribe (Hills) status to Bodos residing in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

• Full recognition of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) by completing village notification, boundary demarcation, and conducting elections.

• Provincialisation of Bodo-medium schools and colleges both inside and outside the BTR region.

• Inclusion of additional villages from Sonitpur and Biswanath districts, along with areas from the southern part of the BTR.

• Implementation of land rights for indigenous people under the provisions of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

• Release of a Rs 1, 500-crore special development package for the integrated infrastructural development of the BTR region.