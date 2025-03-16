ABSU annual conference calls for full implementation of Bodo Peace Accord

Kokrajhar, March 16: On the second day of the 57th All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) annual conference, currently underway at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma in Kokrajhar district, Union president Dipen Boro addressed a massive gathering where he emphasized the need for the full implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord.

Addressing a huge gathering just after hoisting the ABSU flag on the second day today, he highlighted several key demands including the amendment of Article 125 to provide more autonomy and powers to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). He also stressed the need for the inclusion of more villages in the Bodoland Territorial Region as per the provisions of the Accord.

Further, Boro demanded the withdrawal of cases against former members of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) and the release of NDFB leaders who are still in prison. He also called for the granting of Scheduled Tribe (Hill) status to the Bodo Kacharis of Karbi Anglong.

State Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu attended the Education and Youth Conclave on the theme 'Empowering Youth for a Vibrant Bodoland Region and a Vikshit Bharat'. He highlighted the importance of education in shaping the future of the Bodo community and emphasized the need for collective efforts to create a progressive Bodoland Territorial Region and contribute to a Vikshit Bharat.

Another seminar on the topic 'Current challenges and emerging trends in NEP 2020' for enhancing quality education through mother tongue medium was also held on the second day. Dr Samujjal Bhattach-arya, chief adviser, AASU, attend the session as an appointed speaker.

Today morning, a confluence of the former ABSU leaders was held at the venue, where former central and district leaders were felicitated. Today's event featured two discussions - Bodofa UN Brahma and Dream for Vibrant Bodo Community' and 'Understanding Peace, Harmony & Prosperity for Community Development Living in BTR and Assam: The Way Forward'.

Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Dr Surath Narzary inaugurated a 1000-page book titled History of All Bodo Students' Union & Bodoland Movement 1967-1993 (Volume 1).

On the concluding day tomorrow, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the open session as the chief guest along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTR chief Pramod Boro and several other ministers and MLAs.