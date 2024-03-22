Absconding Tata Magic driver arrested for dragging home guard in Howly

Bajali, Mar 22: The Howly police on Friday successfully arrested the notorious Tata Magic driver who dragged a home guard in Howly Town as he attempted to stop the vehicle for disobeying traffic rules.

The driver has been identified as Shahzanah Ali, who was on the run following the horrifying incident.



It may be mentioned that the incident unfolded on March 19 when Home Guard Mafizuddin, tasked with maintaining traffic, intervened to halt a Tata Magic car flouting traffic regulations. However, instead of complying, the driver accelerated the vehicle, prompting the guard to grasp the window frame in an effort to halt the car.



Meanwhile, based on a complaint lodged at the Howly police station, the police initiated an investigation in connection with the matter and successfully arrested the culprit.

