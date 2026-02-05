Abhi-Neel lynching case nears final phase; prosecution to wrap up by Feb 7

Raha, Feb 5: The trial in the Dokmoka lynching case, which shook Assam in 2018 with the brutal killing of two young men, is nearing its final phase, with the prosecution currently presenting its arguments before Nagaon district and Session court.

Senior advocate Ziaul Kamar, appearing for the prosecution, placed detailed submissions before the court, underscoring the brutality of the crime and the evidence linking the accused to the murders of Nilotpal Das and Abhijit Nath.

“We're presenting our arguments, highlighting how the accused committed the crime and the weapons used. We'll submit our arguments by February 7, and then the defence will present their case,” the prosecution counsel said.

The Nagaon court has so far recorded the statements of 71 witnesses and 48 accused, including three juveniles, in one of the most closely watched criminal trials in the state in recent years.

Reacting to the developments, Gopal Chandra Das, father of Nilotpal, said the family continues to repose faith in the judicial process. “We have faith in the court. We hope for justice, as the people of the state desire,” he said.

Abhijit’s father, Ajit Nath, echoed the sentiment while speaking of the personal loss suffered by the family. “We have faith in the court. We're waiting for the verdict, hoping for justice. My only son was taken away from me. I'm waiting for the court's decision,” he said.

The case dates back to June 8, 2018, when the quiet hills of Dokmoka in Karbi Anglong district became the scene of a horrific crime. Nilotpal and Abhijit, who had travelled to the area to explore the scenic Kangthilangso waterfalls, were mistaken for child abductors and lynched by a mob of nearly 50 people.

Nearly eight years after the incident that triggered statewide outrage and renewed debate over mob violence and misinformation, the trial is now approaching its conclusion.