Abhayapuri: Son kills father for not cooking rice for him

Abhayapuri, Dec 17: A man has been arrested for allegedly thrashing his father to death for not cooking rice for him at Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district.

Following the incident sensation prevailed in Deohati village in Abhayapuri. The accused, identified as Jagat Das, was furious after his father Pradeep Das did not prepare rice for him.

As per sources, Das was in inebriated state when he committed the crime. Residents in the area said that Jagat would often fight over petty issues.