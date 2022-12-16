Abhayapuri revamps Koya Kujia Beel to attract tourists

Abhayapuri, Dec 16: In an effort to attract tourists ahead of the New Year celebrations, the North Salmara sub-divisional administration is making preparations to renovate the Koya Kujia eco park, a famous tourist destination in Abhayapuri.

Located on the east-south side of Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district, and spread over a vast expanse of 650 bighas land, the beel is a sought after place for backpackers. With the arrival of winter, numerous migratory birds also arrive in Koya-Kujia.





The beel consists of eight small islands which is an ideal location for picnic spot and a day out for children and adults alike. Children's parks, floral parks and picnic spots have been constructed on the islands. With the advent of winter, the footfall of local and foreign tourists has increased in Koya Kujia. A number of pedal boats have been also been set up for visitors who can enjoy the beauty of Koya Kujia, surrounded by the charm of migratory birds.



On New Year's Eve, the North Salmara sub-divisional administration has almost completed preparations to attract more visitors.