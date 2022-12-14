Abhayapuri: Principal of CK College accused of embezzlement arrested

Abhayapuri, Dec 14: The principal of CK College in Chakla in Bongaigaon district have been charged with stealing money that was allotted for the students.

The principal, identified as Sahidul Islam, is accused of embezzling huge sums of money allotted for the students under the Ishan Uday Scheme.

As per sources, the principal embezzled the money using the name of his wife, driver, relatives and fake students.

Following an FIR lodged by one Dul Pathak of Barpeta district, Islam was arrested for interrogation by the police.

While speaking to media, a police official said, "We have received an FIR from Barpeta Police, which mentioned about irregularities in CK College, Abhayapuri under the Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme 2021. As such we initiated an inquiry into the matter, however, the principal of CK College Sahidul Islam was on the run. Today he surrendered himself, we have also found objectionable documents during investigations."