Abdul Khaleque withdraws resignation from Congress party

Guwahati, Mar 20: Days after handing over his resignation, Congress leader Abdul Khaleque met with senior party leader Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge and decided to withdraw his resignation.

While speaking to the media, Khaleque said, "I had a discussion with Madam Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders, and I have full confidence and trust in them. They further assured me that they would look into my concerns."

"I am glad that the centre leadership of the party reached out to me because of which I could have a fruitful discussion with Shri K C Venugopal ji, GSO and later had the blessings of our Honourable CPP Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhiji.” Strengthening Congress is the need of hour, hence I withdraw my resignation and wish to work under your and Rahul Gandhi’s able leadership,” Khaleque stated in a letter addressed to Kharge.

It may be mentioned that Abdul Khaleque tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party on March 15, citing the flaws in the party leaders of the Assam unit.












