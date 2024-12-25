Abducted businessman found dead in Karbi Anglong

Diphu, Dec 25: The body of Ratan Dutta, a businessman who was allegedly abducted from the Barlangfer region of Karbi Anglong district on December 19, was found today in the dense forest of the Dhansiri Sanctuary, also located within Karbi Anglong district.

According to Karbi Anglong SP Sanjiv Kumar Saikia, the victim was taken hostage on December 19, with the abductors subsequently demanding ransom from his family via a WhatsApp call from his mobile device. The victim's family reported the incident to the Barlangfer police station at 9 pm on December 20. In response, the authorities apprehended former DNLA member Sana Singh along with several individuals from the AANLA in the Golaghat district under suspicion of their involvement in this case.

Upon interrogation, Sana Singh, the AANLA members from Golaghat and Kargil, a former DNLA member, confessed to the kidnapping, stating that Ratan Dutta was abducted by militants and subsequently murdered.

Initial findings suggest that a personal conflict between Ratan Dutta and Sana Singh may have been the motivating factor behind the murder; reports indicate that the victim was killed within the core area of the Dhansiri-Daldali Reserve following his abduction.

The victim's family delayed notifying the local authorities, which has been identified as a significant factor contributing to the unfortunate outcome, as prompt reporting may have facilitated a timely rescue of the businessman. The SP, Karbi Anglong confirmed that Chana Singh, Kargil, and four other accomplices have been arrested to date.

He also stated that the investigation will persist, to identify and apprehend additional individuals involved in this crime.