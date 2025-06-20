Abandoned sub-health centres in Margherita spark public outcry; AJYCP blames local MLA

Margherita, June 20: Many sub-health centres in the Margherita sub-division lie abandoned and non-functional, sparking growing concern among local residents.

Though these centres were constructed in locations such as Ledo, Margherita, and Jagun, several of them remained remained shut since their inception.

A striking example is the sub-health centre at Ram Nagar in Jagun, which despite being built to serve nearby villages, has never been formally inaugurated or opened for public use and has remained closed for over five years.

“The sub-health centres were built beautifully, but for reasons unknown, they were never formally inaugurated. Had they been opened, people from remote areas could have accessed basic medical check-ups close to home,” said Kanchan Bora, a member of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).

Bora alleged that situation reflects the negligence of local MLA Bhaskar Saikia. “Due to this inaction, the people here are being deprived of essential medical facilities,” he added.

Over the years, the abandoned centres have deteriorated significantly. Theft and vandalism has stripped many facilities of their furniture and medical equipment. Doors and windows have been broken, and some centres have reportedly turned into hideouts for drug addicts.

“When night falls, drug users take over these centres. There are no doctors, no nurses, and our community feels unsafe. We urge the authorities to address this issue immediately,” Bora said.

The current state of these centres poses serious risks to public safety and hygiene. Despite ongoing concerns and repeated public appeals, the Health Department and the state government have remained largely unresponsive.

As a result of this negligence, pregnant women and children are being forced to undertake dangerous boat journeys across the Burhi Dihing River—even during the monsoon season—to reach the nearest health facilities in Jagun or Margherita. With no proper bridge in place and the absence of nearby healthcare infrastructure, several accidents take place, as people rely on makeshift boats to cross the river.

Highlighting this urgent issue, the AJYCP has made a strong appeal to the Assam Government and the local MLA to take immediate steps to reopen all defunct sub-health centres in the region.

“We want these centres to be made operational as soon as possible, or else we will be compelled to launch a protest,” warned Bora.