Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Abandoned grenade explosion in Nagaon leaves four minors injured
Representational Image 

Guwahati, Jan 12: An abandoned grenade exploded at the Kondoli firing range in Nagaon, Assam, resulting in injuries to four minors.

According to reports, the injured children are currently undergoing treatment at the Nagaon Medical College and Hospital.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the origin of the abandoned grenade and the circumstances that led to it being in the possession of the children.

The incident has raised concerns about safety and security protocols in an area accessible to minors.



