AAU signs MoU for commercial production of kaji nemu preservation technology

Jorhat, Dec 5: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has taken a major step toward commercialising one of its key innovations - a technology that preserves Kaji Nemu (Assam lemon) juice for up to two years without chemical preservatives.

Although the technology was developed earlier after years of research, it has now been officially transferred for commercial production.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and technology transfer agreement was signed on Friday at the Office of the Director of Research, AAU. The agreement was executed between AAU and Trinity Fructa Pvt. Ltd., with Director of Research Dr. Sanjay Kumar Chetia representing the university and Dr. K. N. Singh signing on behalf of the company.

Dr. Chetia said the university is committed to moving its innovations into the commercial sector under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka.

“AAU has already developed several valuable technologies, and today marks a significant milestone in bringing them to the market. Our aim is to ensure that farmers benefit directly from such advancements,” he said.

Dr. Singh of Trinity Fructa expressed optimism about the product’s market potential.

“The commercial rollout of naturally preserved Kaji Nemu juice will offer consumers a unique and refreshing beverage option,” he said, adding that the company looks forward to scaling production.

The preservation method, developed earlier by Dr. Manashi Das Purakayashtha, former Associate Professor at AAU, along with her research scholar Jyotismita Konwar, addresses long-standing challenges of rapid spoilage and bitterness in lemon juice, while retaining its natural flavour and nutritional value without additives.

The move is expected to significantly benefit Assam’s agricultural economy. Kaji Nemu, rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, remains one of the state's most valued horticultural products, yet nearly one-fourth of the annual produce goes to waste due to lack of preservation and processing facilities.

By enabling long-term storage and value-added product development, the commercialisation of this technology could boost farmers’ incomes, reduce wastage, and expand market access for Assam’s state fruit.