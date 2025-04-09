AAU not just state’s pride, but India’s asset: Governor at 25th Convocation

Jorhat, April 9: Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, received glowing praise from Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday during its 25th convocation ceremony held at the Madhab Chandra Das Memorial Auditorium on the university’s main campus.

Describing AAU as an institution recognised not just in the region but across India, Governor Acharya lauded its commitment to preparing students in sync with the evolving demands of the agricultural sector.

“I am really happy to say that this university is working towards the progress of the students according to the aspirations of the nation,” he said, adding that AAU has been producing a new generation of agricultural scientists poised to contribute significantly to the country.

A total of 548 students were awarded degrees during the grand convocation, which was also attended by Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora.

The ceremony was marked by the conferment of honorary Doctorate degrees upon two environmental champions—Padma Shri Jadav Payeng, known as the “Forest Man of India”, and Green Oscar awardee Purnima Devi Barman, renowned for her conservation work with the endangered hargila stork.

Expressing his gratitude after receiving the honour, Jadav Payeng raised concerns over the academic calendar in the context of climate change.

“We are playing a dangerous game with nature’s balance. Last year, when the temperature reached 42°C, students lost their lives. What will happen if it goes up to 52°C this year?” he asked, questioning the rationale of scheduling summer vacations during the monsoon.

Barman, visibly moved, thanked the university for recognising her work. “I am elated on receiving the honour, and it feels great to be recognised for the work that I am doing. I hope this way the youth will come forward to work for the environment,” she said.

The event was a celebration not just of academic achievements, but also of environmental stewardship and the growing role of agriculture in nation-building.