AAU launches purple rice cookies & cakes made from ‘Labanya’ variety

Jorhat, Feb 5: The Assam Agricultural University (AAU), in its efforts to produce healthy and nutrient-rich food products, has now prepared biscuits and cakes made from purple rice.

Both the value added products of ‘Labanya’ purple rice under the brand name IndiGO purple rice cookies and IndiGO purple rice cakes were released commercially by the AAU vice chancellor Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka at a ceremony at the university’s Jorhat main campus on Tuesday in the presence of the chief general manager of NABARD regional office, Guwahati, Loken Das, along with top officials of AAU and NABARD, Guwahati.

It is pertinent to mention here that ‘Labanya’ a rice variety developed by the Assam Agricultural University-Assam Rice Research Institute (AAU-ARRI), Titabar and launched in 2021, is rich in antioxidants, iron and fibre, and is less glutinous, aromatic, and can be cooked like normal rice. The rice having low glycemic index has gained popularity under AAU’s SELECT initiative across the State and outside having high demand in online and offline sales.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Chetia, director (research), AAU, told The Assam Tribune that the launch of these two products marked another step forward in the university’s journey, which includes introducing a variety of food products while guiding and assisting farmers in enhancing the quality and quantity of their produce.

Dr Chetia noted that after developing ‘Labanya’, which received an encouraging commercial response, the university through AAU-ARRI undertook an initiative to create value-added products from the rice variety, resulting in these two items – cookies and cakes – within two years.

The director (research) stated that two Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) – Nakuhipat FPC and Bajalbari FPC – were given the rights to cultivate, produce and sell the products with support from NABARD. Stating that Both FPCs were receiving handholding support from AAU, Chetia said that Nakuhipat produces Labanya rice, while Bajalbari produces the cookies and cakes.

Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka said that he hoped that both the products would get a positive response in the market. AAU registrar Tapan Kumar Gohain, dean of the Faculty of Agriculture Dr Prasanna Kumar Pathak, director of Extension Education Dr Manoranjan Neog, director of PG Studies Dr Anup Kumar Das, dean (in-charge) of College of Community Science Dr Nandita Bhattacharyya, associate director of Extension Education Dr Ranjit Kumar Saud, associate director of research (agriculture) Dr Mrinal Saikia, attended the launching event.